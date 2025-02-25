Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Stabilis Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 10,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.