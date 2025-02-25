SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.31. 358,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,182. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group cut their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

