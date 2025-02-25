SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lifted by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 10.6% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,184 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,733,000 after acquiring an additional 107,423 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,827,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,473,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,343,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SPYG opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

