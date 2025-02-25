SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Trimmed by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

DIA stock opened at $434.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.00. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

