SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 111,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

