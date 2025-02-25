South Dakota Investment Council Purchases New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

