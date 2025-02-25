South Dakota Investment Council Purchases New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

