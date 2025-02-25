SoundHound AI (SOUN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SoundHound AI Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.
Insider Activity
In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $6,999,525.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,579,185.92. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 34,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $698,462.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 796,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,170,594.30. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,722,918 shares of company stock valued at $44,935,943 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on SOUN
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoundHound AI
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.