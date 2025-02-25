Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEI. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Shares of SEI opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

