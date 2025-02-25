Sofi Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.