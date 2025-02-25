Sofi Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.02.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
