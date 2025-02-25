Sofi Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

