SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Zacks reports. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 212,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $954.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

