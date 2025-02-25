Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,250 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 761,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 914,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

