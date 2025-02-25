Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.11% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.