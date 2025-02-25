Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $145.59 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $120.56 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

