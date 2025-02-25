Sigma Planning Corp Sells 759 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

