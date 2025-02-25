Sigma Planning Corp Sells 453 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 85,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.