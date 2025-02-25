Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.74% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $163.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

