Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

