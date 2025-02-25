Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MAXJ stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

