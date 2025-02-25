Sierra Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,807 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMXC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 752.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $63.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

