Shopify (SHOP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2025 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $143.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,968,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,201. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

