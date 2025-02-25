SES AI (NYSE:SES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

SES AI Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:SES traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,685,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,329,588. The company has a market capitalization of $306.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.28. SES AI has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

In other news, insider Kyle Pilkington sold 44,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $51,539.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,998.60. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Qichao Hu sold 194,459 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $227,517.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,781,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,669.73. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,471 shares of company stock worth $610,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

