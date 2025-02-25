Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $591.01 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.49. The firm has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $101,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,023. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,040 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

