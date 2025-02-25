Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Chubb by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 58.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Chubb by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 354,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $273.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.54 and its 200 day moving average is $279.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.