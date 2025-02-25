Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sealed Air updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-3.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.90 to $3.30 EPS.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. 539,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

