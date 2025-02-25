Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sealed Air updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-3.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.90 to $3.30 EPS.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

