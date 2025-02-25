SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $6.51 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.
About SeaChange International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.