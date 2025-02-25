Schoolcraft Capital LLC Purchases 10,082 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 199.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after buying an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,114,000 after buying an additional 2,253,597 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.