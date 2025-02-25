Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 184.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

