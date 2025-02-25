Schoolcraft Capital LLC Acquires 7,506 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4,576.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

