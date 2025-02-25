Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $133.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $136.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.98. 126,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $74,811,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $65,142,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 483.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 609,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,391,000 after purchasing an additional 505,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 454,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

