Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $243.91 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.75 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 48,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $687,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 830,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,299.68. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,904,129.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,251,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,022,629.46. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,853 shares of company stock worth $11,655,336 in the last 90 days. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.