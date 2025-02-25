RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.05.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

