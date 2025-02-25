Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 64 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of KLA by 82.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $737.57 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $609.40 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $710.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

