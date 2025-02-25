Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 364 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.1 %

ZBH stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

