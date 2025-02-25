Rothschild Investment LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 1,268.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,714 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.9 %

ORI stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

