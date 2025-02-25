Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 8,862 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,080,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 243,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.