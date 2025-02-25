Rothschild Investment LLC Lowers Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,630 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 127,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

