Rothschild Investment LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

