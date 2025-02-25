Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Sells $675,217.74 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rollins Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,761. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 4,900.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 81,491 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 175.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 88.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Rollins by 10.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

