RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) SVP John H. Marlow Sells 35,089 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RingCentral

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 150.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 106.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.