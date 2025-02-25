Reviewing Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and Wintrust Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $39.52 million 2.23 $21.70 million $4.66 4.10 Wintrust Financial $3.97 billion 2.07 $695.04 million $10.31 12.00

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

32.8% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Peoples Financial and Wintrust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wintrust Financial 0 2 9 2 3.00

Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $133.69, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Peoples Financial pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Peoples Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 54.68% 26.99% 2.51% Wintrust Financial 17.52% 12.60% 1.13%

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Peoples Financial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). It offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, the company provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, it offers other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and Internet banking services. the company provides services to customers of various industries, such as seafood, retail, hospitality, hotel/motel, gaming, and construction. Peoples Financial Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; other specialty finance services; equipment financing through structured loan and lease products; and property and casualty premium financing; as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, such as trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

