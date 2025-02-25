Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.24 and traded as high as C$91.55. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$91.02, with a volume of 724,446 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.22, for a total transaction of C$1,069,957.50. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.67, for a total transaction of C$49,688.38. Insiders sold 22,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,403 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

Featured Articles

