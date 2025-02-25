Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EQT (EQT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EQT (NYSE: EQT) recently:

2/25/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – EQT had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/12/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2025 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2025 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

1/15/2025 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – EQT had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2024 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

EQT Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. 8,120,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,626. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EQT by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

