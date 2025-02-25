Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Repare Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

