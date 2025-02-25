Rep. Jake Auchincloss Sells State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-Massachusetts) recently sold shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT). In a filing disclosed on February 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in State Street stock on February 18th.

State Street Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Auchincloss

Jake Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jake Auchincloss was born in Boston, Massachusetts. Auchincloss served in the United States Marine Corps from 2010 to 2015 and reached the rank of captain. He earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard College in 2010 and a graduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016. Auchincloss’ career experience includes working as a product manager with a cybersecurity startup and as a senior manager for new products with Solaria Labs at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

