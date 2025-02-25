Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 13,934,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 25,605,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
