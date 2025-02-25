Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 13,934,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 25,605,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

