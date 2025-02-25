Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM):

2/19/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $108.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

AEM traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $97.47. 2,013,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,148. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 123.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 204,168 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,712 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

