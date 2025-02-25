Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th.
Ramelius Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.45.
About Ramelius Resources
