Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th.

Ramelius Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Get Ramelius Resources alerts:

About Ramelius Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramelius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramelius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.