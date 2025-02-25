QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 671.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,187 shares during the period. QXO comprises approximately 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QXO during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in QXO in the third quarter valued at $406,090,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter worth about $16,245,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QXO Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of QXO opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28. QXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $290.00.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

